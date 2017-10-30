FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LSB Industries reports Q3 sales of $92.4 million
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-LSB Industries reports Q3 sales of $92.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc

* LSB Industries Inc reports improved operating results for the 2017 third quarter

* Q3 sales $92.4 million versus $80.3 million

* LSB Industries Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.91‍​

* LSB Industries Inc -‍ for fy 2017,total capital additions related to maintaining &enhancing safety& reliability at facilities is expected to be about $35 million​

* LSB Industries Inc - sees Q4‍ ammonia sales volumes under agriculture to be in range of 15,000 tons to 25,000 tons​

* LSB Industries Inc - sees Q4‍ ammonia sales volumes under industrial, mining and other segment to be in range of 55,000 tons to 65,000​ tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.