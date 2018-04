BRIEF-LSB Industries Says On April 16, Co, Units Entered First Amendment To Third Amended And Restated Loan And Security Agreement - SEC Filing

April 20 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc:

* LSB INDUSTRIES-ON APRIL 16, CO, UNITS SIGNATORY THERETO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* LSB INDUSTRIES - AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING

* LSB INDUSTRIES INC - REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022