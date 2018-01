Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lsc Lithium Corp:

* LSC ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT WITH HAITONG INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL FOR REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN ASIA

* LSC-ENGAGED UNIT OF HAITONG INTERNATIONAL AS NON-EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FOCUS ON SOURCING POTENTIAL ASIA-BASED INVESTORS ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: