Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc:

* LSC COMMUNICATIONS AND WM. B. EERDMANS PUBLISHING COMPANY ENTER A SUPPLY-CHAIN-SERVICES AGREEMENT

* LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC - ‍BEGINNING IN MARCH 2018, LSC WILL SUPPLY A RANGE OF SERVICES FOR WM. B. EERDMANS​