FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-LSC Communications Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc

* Lsc communications reports second-quarter 2017 results and updates full-year 2017 guidance

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 sales $848 million versus i/b/e/s view $866.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updates full-year 2017 guidance

* Sees 2017 net sales of $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $60 million to $65 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $125 million to $155 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.