BRIEF-LSE Agrees Sale Of Borsa Italiana To Euronext For 4.33 Bln Euros

* LONDONSTOCKEXGROUP - PROPOSED DIVESTMENT OF BORSA ITALIANA GROUP

* LSE - PROPOSED DIVESTMENT OF BORSA ITALIANA GROUP TO EURONEXT N.V. FOR EUR 4.325 BILLION

* LSE - DEAL INCLUDES AN ADDITIONAL AMOUNT REFLECTING CASH GENERATION TO COMPLETION

* LSE - OVERALL STRATEGIC RATIONALE FOR, AND FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF, REFINITIV TRANSACTION REMAIN COMPELLING NOTWITHSTANDING DIVESTMENT OF BORSA ITALIANA

* LSE - IT IS LSEG’S INTENTION TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS RELATED TO REFINITIV TRANSACTION

* LSE - CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS ON HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE REFINITIV TRANSACTION

* LSE- COMPLETION OF DEAL WILL BE DEPENDENT UPON DIVESTMENT OF A MEMBER OF BORSA ITALIANA BEING CONDITION OF EC CLEARANCE DECISION FOR REFINITIV DEAL

* LSE - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* LSE - SALE OF BORSA ITALIANA TO EURONEXT IS SUPPORTED BY BOARD OF LSEG

* LSE - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE REFINITIV TRANSACTION BY END OF 2020 OR EARLY IN 2021, AHEAD OF COMPLETION OF THIS TRANSACTION