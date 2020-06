June 22 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC:

* LSE - MICHAEL FINDLAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC, AS OF 24 JUNE

* LSE - DENZIL JENKINS WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CEO OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY