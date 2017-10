Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* LSE GROUP‘S CEO ROLET- “I AM COMPLETELY COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING A SMOOTH TRANSITION”

* LSE GROUP‘S CEO ROLET- “I‘M FOCUSED ENTIRELY AT THE MOMENT ON EXECUTING A SMOOTH SUCCESSION, EXECUTION OF LSE‘S 3 YEAR PLAN”

* LSE GROUP‘S CEO ROLET- “THE FACT THAT I AM GOING TO BE HERE FOR SOMETIME, MEANS IT WILL BE BUSINESS AS USUAL”

* LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL AND M&A STRATERGY"