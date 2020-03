BRIEF-LSE Gets U.S. Regulatory Nod For Refinitiv Deal

March 16 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* LONDONSTOCKEXGROUP - REGULATORY APPROVALS UPDATE

* LSE - CFIUS REVIEW CONCLUDED AND UPDATE ON APPROVAL PROCESS RELATED TO PLANNED ALL SHARE ACQUISITION OF REFINITIV

* LSE - CFIUS HAS DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO REFINITIV TRANSACTION

* LSE - CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS IN RELATION TO REMAINING ANTITRUST AND REGULATORY CLEARANCES THAT REFINITIV TRANSACTION IS ALSO CONDITIONAL UPON

* LSE - REMAIN COMMITTED TO CLOSING REFINITIV TRANSACTION DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020

* LSE - NOTES EUROPEAN COMMISSION’S STATEMENT IN RELATION TO SPECIAL MEASURES RELATED TO COVID-19 AND ENCOURAGING DELAY OF MERGER FILINGS

* LSE - CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION, OTHER REGULATORS TO ENSURE THAT ALL FILINGS FOR REFINITIV DEAL PROCEEDS EFFICIENTLY