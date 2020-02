BRIEF-LSE Imposes Travel Restrictions After Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 28 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC:

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE NO DISCERNIBLE CHANGE IN CLEARING CUSTOMER BEHAVIOUR

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS DETAILED INTEGRATION PLANNING WITH REFINITIV ON DEAL IS UNDERWAY

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS ANTICPATES FORMALLY FILING REFINITIV MERGER WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION COMPETITION AUTHORITIES IN MARCH

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS NOTHING PARTICULARLY UNEXPECTED IN LENGTH OF ENGAGEMENT WITH EU ON REFINITIV DEAL

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS PREMATURE TO SPECULATE ON WHETHER DISPOSAL NEEDED IN REFINITIV DEAL

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS NO EXPECTATION FOR ANY CHANGE TO OWNERSHIP OF BORSA ITALIANA

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS CERTAIN TRAVEL RESTRICTION IN PLACE ON STAFF, GIVEN EMPLOYEES IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS OPTIONS TO WORK FROM HOME

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS STILL EARLY DAYS TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS WORKING WITH A NUMBER OF COMPANIES ON POSSIBLE LISTING ON SHANGHAI CONNECT

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS EXPECTS TO GET TEMPORARY ACCESS TO EU FROM JANUARY IF NO PERMANENT ACCESS GRANTED BY THEN

* LSE CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE GROWTH IN CLEARING BUSINESS FROM EU DOMICILED CUSTOMERS Further company coverage: