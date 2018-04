BRIEF-LSE Names David Schwimmer Chief Executive Officer

April 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC (“LSEG”) IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE TODAY APPOINTMENT OF DAVID SCHWIMMER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* HE WILL JOIN GROUP ON 1 AUGUST 2018 AND WILL BE A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, LSEG PLC

* DAVID WARREN, INTERIM CEO AND GROUP CFO, WILL CONTINUE AS GROUP CFO AND A MEMBER OF BOARD

* DAVID IS A LEADER WITH GREAT EXPERIENCE IN FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR, WHICH HE HAS BEEN CLOSELY INVOLVED IN THROUGHOUT HIS INVESTMENT BANKING CAREER, AS WELL AS CAPITAL MARKETS EXPERIENCE IN BOTH DEVELOPED AND EMERGING MARKETS

* DAVID SCHWIMMER SAID, “IT IS AN HONOUR AND PRIVILEGE TO BE ASKED TO LEAD LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LSE.L