Nov 10 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc‍​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT, ON 9 NOVEMBER 2017, IT RECEIVED A LETTER OF REQUISITION FROM LEGAL CUSTODIAN OF CHILDREN‘S INVESTMENT MASTER FUND​

* ‍WILL MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS IN RESPECT OF REQUISITION​

* ‍COMPANY IS REQUIRED TO GIVE NOTICE TO CONVENE A REQUISITIONED MEETING WITHIN 21 DAYS OF A VALID REQUISITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: