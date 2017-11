BRIEF-LSE Recommends Shareholders To Vote Against Resolution To Remove Donald Brydon As Chairman

Nov 30 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC SAYS BELIEVES XAVIER ROLET STEPPING DOWN AS CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT IN “BEST INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY” ‍​

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC SAYS BOARD BELIEVES THAT THE RESOLUTION TO REMOVE DONALD BRYDON AS CHAIRMAN IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY ‍​

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - STRONGLY BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF THE CO FOR DONALD BRYDON TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF CO UNTIL HE STEPS DOWN IN 2019‍​

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO REMOVE DONALD BRYDON AS CHAIRMAN AT THE MEETING

* DISCUSSED WITH FCA THE BOARD'S STRONG PREFERENCE FOR DONALD BRYDON TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING