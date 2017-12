Dec 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

* 79.07 PERCENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST OUSTING CHAIRMAN BRYDON AT GENERAL MEETING

* “BOARD AND I WELCOME STABILITY THAT THIS GIVES GROUP”- CHAIRMAN

* "RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR A NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY AND WE WILL UPDATE OUR SHAREHOLDERS IN DUE COURSE"- CHAIRMAN