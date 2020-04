BRIEF-LSE Says Committed To Complete Refinitiv Deal in H2 2020

April 21 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* LSEG 2020 Q1 TRADING STATEMENT

* QTRLY INFORMATION SERVICES: REVENUES UP 7% TO £215 MILLION

* QTRLY CAPITAL MARKETS: REVENUES UP 15% TO £112 MILLION,

* GOOD Q1 PERFORMANCE AGAINST UNPRECEDENTED MARKET BACKDROP

* Q1 TOTAL INCOME UP 13% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO £615 MILLION, DRIVEN BY INCREASED EQUITY TRADING IN CAPITAL MARKETS AND HIGHER CLEARING ACTIVITY

* INTEGRATION PLANNING FOR REFINITIV TRANSACTION PROGRESSING WELL

* REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING REFINITIV TRANSACTION COMPLETION IN H2 2020

* QTRLY POST TRADE: INCOME UP 17% TO £271 MILLION, WITH 11% GROWTH IN LCH REVENUE

* RECOGNISES SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC ON ITS EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, GROUP HAD COMMITTED FACILITY HEADROOM OF OVER £600 MILLION AVAILABLE FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* STRONGLY BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES AND ACCESS TO LIQUIDITY TO MAINTAIN CONTINUITY OF BUSINESS

* HAS NO NEED TO MATERIALLY ADJUST ANY ITS OPERATIONS OR INCUR SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL COSTS

* TOO EARLY TO COMMENT SPECIFICALLY ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON OUTLOOK FOR LSEG AND ITS CUSTOMERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* GROUP BELIEVES LONGER-TERM DRIVERS OF GROWTH IN EACH OF ITS BUSINESS LINES REMAIN INTACT.

* MARKET CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN COMING PERIOD

* LSE, ON REFINITIV DEAL, SAYS A NUMBER OF WORKSTREAMS ON BUSINESS STRUCTURE AND OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING SYNERGY REALISATION, ARE WELL DEVELOPED

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT 555 MILLION STG VERSUS 490 MILLION STG