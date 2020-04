BRIEF-LSE Says Encourages Shareholders To Vote Electronically At AGM

April 8 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC:

* LONDONSTOCKEXGROUP - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC AGM UPDATE

* LSE - AGM WILL NOW BE CONVENED AT 10 PATERNOSTER SQUARE, LONDON, EC4M 7LS, RATHER THAN HILTON LONDON BANKSIDE HOTEL

* LSE - BOARD ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ELECTRONICALLY OR TO APPOINT CHAIR OF MEETING AS THEIR PROXY WITH THEIR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

* LSE - ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ELECTRONICALLY OR TO APPOINT CHAIR OF MEETING AS THEIR PROXY WITH THEIR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS