June 25 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange:

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF SWISS SHARES FOR TRADING WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2019

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS WITH EFFECT FROM START OF BUSINESS ON 1 JULY, WILL HALT TRADING IN 254 EQUITY SECURITIES (SHARES) ISSUED BY SWISS COMPANIES Source text - bit.ly/2NaFUF6 Further company coverage: