Nov 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* AT BOARD‘S REQUEST, XAVIER ROLET HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍BOARD HAS ASKED DAVID WARREN, CFO, TO ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CEO UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED​

* ‍DONALD BRYDON HAS INDICATED THAT HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LSEG IN 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: