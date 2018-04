April 26 (Reuters) - LSI Industries Inc:

* LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01

* LSI INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.01

* LSI INDUSTRIES INC - NET SALES IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 WERE $78.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% COMPARED TO Q3 OF PRIOR YEAR

* LSI INDUSTRIES INC - "PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS"