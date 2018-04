April 26 (Reuters) - LSI Industries Inc:

* REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND; AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CEO SEARCH

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $78.84 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $82.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: