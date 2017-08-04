FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-LSI Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - LSI Industries Inc

* LSI Industries Inc announces preliminary operating results for fiscal 2017, and commences search for new leadership for the lighting segment

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.12

* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees Q4 sales $82 million to $83 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $330 million to $331 million

* LSI Industries Inc - ‍“we remain cautiously optimistic that our markets will stabilize and pace of growth will improve throughout fiscal 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

