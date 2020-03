March 25 (Reuters) - LSI Software SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY AUTHORITIES MAY HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON CO’S OPERATIONS AND RESULTS IN Q1 AND FURTHER QUARTERS OF 2020

* ADMINISTRATIVE DECISIONS IN COUNTRIES GROUP'S ENTITIES OPERATE WILL ALSO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON LEVEL OF INTERNATIONAL SALES REVENUE