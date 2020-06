June 3 (Reuters) - LSI Software SA:

* CO AND UNIT GIP GET SUBSIDIES OF 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS TOTAL FROM POLISH DEVELOPMENT FUND UNDER RELIEF PACKAGE

* CO AND UNIT GIP ALSO GET ESTIMATED 1.3 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY FOR WAGES

* SUBSIDIES FOR GROUP AMOUNT TO ESTIMATED 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)