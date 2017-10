Oct 20 (Reuters) - LSI SOFTWARE SA:

* STARTS CO‘S SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM AS OF OCT. 23, PLANS TO SPEND UP TO 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS ON IT

* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ACQUIRED OWN SHARES NOT TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)