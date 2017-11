Nov 29 (Reuters) - LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC:

* ‍GROUP REVENUES FOR TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017 INCREASED BY 1.1% TO £260.9M (2016: £258.0M​)

* ‍NET BANK DEBT AT 31 OCTOBER 2017 WAS £42.3M​