BRIEF-LSL Property Services FY Pretax Profit 16 Mln Stg Vs 23.1 Mln Stg

March 10 (Reuters) - Lsl Property Services Plc:

* FY GROUP REVENUE 311.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 324.6 MILLION STG

* FY GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA 51.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 41.6 MILLION STG

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 16.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 23.1 MILLION STG

* FY GROUP UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT 37.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 35.9 MILLION STG

* MARKET CONDITIONS TO DATE IN 2020 HAVE BEEN ENCOURAGING

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT UNKNOWN POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS ON UK HOUSING MARKET, TO KEEP FINAL DIVIDEND UNDER REVIEW

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 7.2P PER SHARE, RESULTING IN A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 11.2P PER SHARE

* SITUATION REGARDING COVID-19 VIRUS IS RAPIDLY EVOLVING , IN RECENT DAYS SEEN SOME SLIGHT SOFTENING OF LEAD SALES INDICATORS IN ESTATE AGENCY

* ALL-SHARE COMBINATION DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN COUNTRYWIDE AND LSL ARE ONGOING

* AT THIS STAGE, THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE FOR COUNTRYWIDE

* DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN COUNTRYWIDE AND LSL ARE ONGOING

* MONITORING COVID-19 SITUATION VERY CLOSELY AS IT MAY CREATE HEADWINDS FOR BUSINESS IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: