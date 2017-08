July 18 (Reuters) - LSR GROUP:

* ACQUIRES LAND PLOTS WITH TOTAL AREA OF 34 HECTARES ON RECLAIMED TERRITORIES OF VASILIEVSKY ISLAND ALONG COASTAL LINE OF GULF OF FINLAND

* SAYS CORRESPONDING CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH LLC DESNA KAPITAL AND JSC TERRA NOVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)