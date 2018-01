Jan 16 (Reuters) - LSR Group:

* SAYS Q4 NEW CONTRACT SALES STOOD AT 216 THOUSAND SQUARE METERS (+26% Y/Y)

* SAYS Q4 VALUE OF CONTRACTS REACHING RUB 23.6 BLN (+35% Y/Y)

* SAYS FULL YEAR 2017 NEW CONTRACT SALES AMOUNTED TO 640 THOUSAND SQUARE METERS (-6% Y/Y)

* SAYS FULL YEAR 2017 TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACTS WAS RUB 65.3 BLN (-7% Y/Y) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)