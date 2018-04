April 13 (Reuters) - Gruppa LSR PAO:

* SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES AT RUB 88.0 BILLION IN 2018, UP 35% VERSUS YEAR AGO - PRESENTATION

* SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VERSUS 2017 - PRESENTATION Source text: bit.ly/2v9VsQy

