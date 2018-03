March 15 (Reuters) - LSR Group:

* LSR GROUP SELLS ITS PRE-FAB FACTORY IN MOSCOW

* SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO SELL 100% OF ITS SUBSIDIARY LSR. CONSTRUCTION - MOSCOW TO A COMPANY OF FINANCIAL-AND-CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION (FSK) LIDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)