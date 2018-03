March 27 (Reuters) - Lsr Group:

* SAYS SELLS 100% IN REINFORCED CONCRETE PLANT IN GATCHINA (THE LENINGRAD REGION)

* SAYS DOES NOT PLAN TO QUIT BUILDING MATERIALS BUSINESS COMPLETELY

* SAYS WITH DISPOSAL OF PO BARRIKADA HAS COMPLETED ACTIVE PHASE OF OPTIMIZATION PROCESS