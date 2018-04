April 30 (Reuters) -

* L&T AGREES TO SELL UNIT TO SCHNEIDER FOR $2.1 BILLION - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* SCHNEIDER WILL OWN 74 PERCENT OF LARSEN'S UNIT WHEN DEAL IS COMPLETE, WHILE TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE WILL OWN THE BALANCE - BLOOMBERG Source text: bloom.bg/2HBG2du Further company coverage: