May 29 (Reuters) - LTC Properties Inc:

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - EFFECTIVE MAY 26, APPOINTED PAMELA SHELLEY-KESSLER AND CLINT MALIN TO NEWLY CREATED POSITIONS OF CO-PRESIDENTS

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - SHELLEY-KESSLER WILL RETAIN HER ROLE AS LTC’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - MALIN WILL CONTINUE AS LTC’S CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - WENDY SIMPSON WILL REMAIN LTC'S CHAIRMAN AND CEO