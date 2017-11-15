FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LTC Properties says co ‍learned that one of its lessees filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
November 15, 2017 / 11:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-LTC Properties says co ‍learned that one of its lessees filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ltc Properties Inc:

* Says ‍on Nov 14 co learned that one of its lessees, Preferred Care & affiliated entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy - SEC filing

* Does not believe Preferred Care’s bankruptcy will have a material impact on company’s future financial results​

* Preferred Care & entities filed for bankruptcy resulting from a legal judgement in lawsuit against preferred & affiliated entities​

* Affiliated entities operate properties in Kentucky and New Mexico​ Source text : (bit.ly/2hBdsxi) Further company coverage:

