May 1 (Reuters) - LTC Properties Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING AND MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5 MILLION

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, LTC EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A NET GAIN ON SALE OF APPROXIMATELY $48.0 MILLION IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: