March 18 (Reuters) - Lu-Ve SpA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.27 PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 17.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR MOMENT, PRODUCTION IN ITALIAN FACTORIES DID NOT SUFFER IMPACTS FROM COVID-19

* DUE TO POSSIBLE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO REMAINS CHARACTERIZED BY STRONG UNCERTAINTY

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IS VERY COMPLICATED TO MAKE ANY FORECAST ON PERFORMANCE OF COMMERCIAL, ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS