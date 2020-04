BRIEF-Lu-Ve Says Plants Currently Operating In China, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden And The US

April 6 (Reuters) - Lu-Ve SpA:

* PLANTS CURRENTLY OPERATING IN CHINA, FINLAND, POLAND, THE CZECH REP., SWEDEN AND THE USA

* PART OF PRODUCTION CURRENTLY STOPPED UNTIL APRIL 13 IN INDIA AND ITALY DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* TO RESTART OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA ON APRIL 7

* TO DATE, IT ESTIMATES GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN “LOCK DOWN” BETWEEN 50% AND 55%

* DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY, MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO REMAINS CHARACTERIZED BY STRONG UNCERTAINTY AND LIMITED VISIBILITY

* POSSIBLE IMPORTANT IMPACTS ON PERFORMANCE OF COMMERCIAL, ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* SOLID COVERAGE OF LIQUIDITY RISK