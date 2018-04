April 23 (Reuters) - Luby’s Inc:

* LUBY’S REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 SALES FELL 4.8 PERCENT TO $82.2 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3.7 PERCENT