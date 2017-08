July 12 (Reuters) - Luby's Inc:

* Luby's reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.7 percent

* Luby's Inc qtrly total sales of $88.7 million versus $92.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: