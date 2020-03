March 18 (Reuters) - Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd:

* CONTINUES TO MONITOR UNCERTAINTY & DISRUPTION CORONAVIRUS IS HAVING IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, INCLUDING DIAMOND INDUSTRY

* IS REVIEWING VARIOUS SCENARIOS AND ALTERNATIVE SALES AND LOGISTICS CHANNELS ON ITS MINES

* ONGOING LULO KIMBERLITE EXPLORATION PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED