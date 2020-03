March 25 (Reuters) - Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd:

* SOUTH AFRICA LOCKDOWN WILL IMPACT ONGOING OPERATIONS OF MOTHAE KIMBERLITE DIAMOND MINE IN LESOTHO

* TO SUSPEND MINING OPERATIONS AT MOTHAE MINE

* LOCKDOWNS IMPOSED TO RESTRICT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WILL POTENTIALLY TRIGGER DEFAULT CLAUSES IN GROUP’S LOAN AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)