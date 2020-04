BRIEF-Lucara Diamond Says Co's Ability To Complete Tenders In Botswana May Be Impacted

April 1 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp:

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - COMPANY’S ABILITY TO COMPLETE TENDERS IN BOTSWANA MAY BE IMPACTED

* LUCARA DIAMOND - AS TEMPORARY MEASURE, GOVERNMENT OF BOTSWANA GRANTED LUCARA PERMISSION TO HOLD DIAMOND SALES IN ANTWERP, BELGIUM IF REQUIRED

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON LUCARA’S OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2020 REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - TAKEN DECISION TO SUSPEND ITS 2020 GUIDANCE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE