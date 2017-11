BRIEF-Lucara Expects 2018 Revenue In The Range Of $170 Mln To $200 Mln

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp:

* LUCARA PROVIDES OPERATING OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - ‍ ANTICIPATES IT WILL DECLARE AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND IN 2018 OF CANADIAN $0.10 PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN FOUR EQUAL PAYMENTS​

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE COMPANY‘S 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - FOR 2018 REVENUE IS FORECAST AT $170 MILLION TO $200 MILLION

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - ‍FOR 2018, COMPANY IS FORECASTING ORE MINED GUIDANCE AT TO 2.5 MILLION TONNES​ - 2.8 MILLION TONNES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: