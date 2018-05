May 8 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp:

* LUCARA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ACHIEVED QTRLY REVENUES OF $25.4 MILLION VERSUS $26.1 MILLION LAST YEAR

* NET LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.02 PER SHARE

* COMPANY'S 2018 FORECAST REMAINS UNCHANGED