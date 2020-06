BRIEF-Luceco Says Q1 Revenue Was 10% Lower, Impacted By Coronavirus-Driven Supply Chain Issues

June 4 (Reuters) - Luceco PLC:

* LUCECO PLC - REVENUE Q1 2020 WAS 10% LOWER THAN 2019 IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

* LUCECO PLC - REVENUE Q2 2020 STARTED AT A RUN RATE OF 50% LOWER THAN 2019 BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS

* LUCECO PLC - PROFITABILITY PROTECTED IN BOTH QUARTERS BY STRINGENT AND PROGRESSIVE OVERHEAD REDUCTION.

* LUCECO PLC - EXPECTING H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH H1 2019 (£7.2M)

* LUCECO PLC - EXPECTING H1 2020 DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

* LUCECO PLC - EXPECTING TO BE CASH GENERATIVE IN H1 2020

* LUCECO PLC - BOARD EXPECTS PROFIT AND CASH GENERATION IN H1 2020 TO BE AT LEAST AS STRONG AS H1 2019