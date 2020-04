BRIEF-Lucibel Expects Govt's Measures To Help Preserve Cash Position

April 10 (Reuters) - LUCIBEL SA:

* CUMULATED END-FEB REVENUE AT 2.9 MILLION EUROS

* SHORT-TIME UNEMPLOYMENT VALIDATED FOR TOTAL OF MORE THAN 31,000 HOURS UNTIL JUNE 30

* MEASURES RESULTED IN SAVINGS OF 130,000 EUROS OVER SALARY MASS IN MARCH

* MEASURES SHOULD RESULT IN SAVINGS OF 280,000 EUROS OVER SALARY MASS IN APRIL IF SITUATION STAYS UNCHANGED UNTIL END-APRIL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO DECIDED TO SUSPEND A LARGE PART OF ITS ACTIVITIES FROM MARCH 17

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON 2020 TURNOVER AND PROFITABILITY

* SITUATION WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON H1 2020 LEVEL OF ACTIVITY AND COMPROMISES ANNOUNCED OBJECTIVES FOR FY 2020

* WISHES TO BENEFIT FROM THE STATE GUARANTEED BANK CASH LINE ARRANGEMENT UP TO 90%

* OBTAINED 6-MONTH DEFERRAL ON REPAYMENTS OF BANK DEBTS AND ADVANCES FROM THE NORMANDY REGION

* OBTAINED POSTPONEMENT OF DEADLINES FOR ITS MARCH AND APRIL 2020 URSSAF AND RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS

* OBTAINED EARLY REPAYMENT OF RESEARCH TAX CREDIT 2019 (CRÉDIT IMPÔT RECHERCHE 2019)