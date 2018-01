Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lucid Energy:​

* PRESS RELEASE - LUCID ENERGY GROUP AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARY TO RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION FOR $1.6 BILLION

* LUCID ENERGY​ SAYS TRANSACTION INCLUDES COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING PROVIDED BY JEFFERIES LLC

* ‍LUCID ENERGY​ SAYS LUCID II WILL RETAIN ITS NAME AND OPERATE AS A RIVERSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MBD PORTFOLIO COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: