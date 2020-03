March 30 (Reuters) - Lucisano Media Group SpA:

* FY REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EUR 38.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HARD TO FORECAST IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)