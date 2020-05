BRIEF-Luckin Coffee Says Terminated Jenny Zhiya Qian And Jian Liu From Positions Of CEO And COO, Respectively

May 12 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc:

* LUCKIN COFFEE INC - BOARD HAS TERMINATED JENNY ZHIYA QIAN AND JIAN LIU FROM THE POSITIONS OF THE CEO AND THE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, RESPECTIVELY

* LUCKIN COFFEE INC - BOARD DEMANDED AND RECEIVED FROM QIAN AND LIU THEIR RESIGNATIONS FROM THE BOARD

* LUCKIN COFFEE - BOARD HAS APPOINTED JINYI GUO AS THE ACTING CEO

* LUCKIN COFFEE - SINCE BEGINNING OF INVESTIGATION, CO PLACED 6 OTHER EMPLOYEES, WHO WERE INVOLVED IN FABRICATED TRANSACTIONS, ON SUSPENSION OR LEAVE

* LUCKIN COFFEE - BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF WENBAO CAO AND GANG WU AS DIRECTORS TO BOARD

* LUCKIN COFFEE - FOLLOWING ISSUING PRESS RELEASE ON APRIL 2, CO HAS BEEN RESPONDING TO INQUIRIES FROM REGULATORY AGENCIES IN U.S. & CHINA