BRIEF-Luckin Coffee Announces Withdrawal Of Its Request For Nasdaq Hearing

June 26 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc:

* LUCKIN COFFEE ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF ITS REQUEST FOR NASDAQ HEARING

* LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ON MAY 22, 2020, COMPANY REQUESTED AN ORAL HEARING BEFORE NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PURSUANT TO MARKET PLACE RULE 4820

* LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ON MAY 23, 2020, NASDAQ INFORMED COMPANY OF SCHEDULED HEARING DATE OF JUNE 25, 2020

* LUCKIN COFFEE INC - OFFICE OF GENERAL COUNSEL OF NASDAQ HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY THAT COMPANY’S SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED AT OPEN OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 29

* LUCKIN COFFEE INC - NASDAQ WILL FILE A FORM 25 NOTIFICATION OF DELISTING WHEN ALL APPEAL PERIODS HAVE EXPIRED